UK Foreign Office Says Supports Families Of Two British Men Missing In Ukraine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023

UK Foreign Office Says Supports Families of Two British Men Missing in Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The UK Foreign Office provides support to the families of two British nationals missing near the city of Soledar in Donbas, where clashes are under way, The Guardian reported citing a Foreign Office spokesperson.

On Monday, Ukraine's National Police said two British citizens Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry were missing near Soledar.

"We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine," the Foreign Office spokesperson said as quoted by the newspaper.

Earlier, the Ukrainian presidential office said Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses near Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) and Soledar.

