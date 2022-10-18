UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Envoy Over Assault On Demonstrator On Consulate Grounds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 07:56 PM

The UK Foreign Office has summoned a Chinese envoy in connection with the beating of a pro-democracy Hong Kong citizen during a peaceful protest outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester, a senior foreign office official said on Tuesday

"The foreign secretary (James Cleverly) has issued a summons to the Chinese chargé d'affaires at the Chinese embassy in London to express His Majesty's (King Charles III) government's deep concern at the incident and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff," Jesse Norman said at a parliamentary session, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

Norman emphasized that "peaceful protest is a fundamental part of British society," and the Foreign Office will continue to work with the Home Office and Greater Manchester police to decide on appropriate next steps.

On Sunday, a group of people dragged the Hong Kong protester into the grounds of the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beat him up. The man was hospitalized with injuries, including cuts below his eye.

