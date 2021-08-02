UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Office Summons Iranian Ambassador Following Mercer Street Attack

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The UK Foreign Office announced on Monday that it summoned the Iranian ambassador in the wake of the recent attack on the Mercer Street tanker in the Indian Ocean.

"Following the 29 July attack on MV [merchant vessel] Mercer Street, the Iranian Ambassador to the UK was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office today," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry refuted accusations by the United Kingdom and the United States as "absolutely groundless."

