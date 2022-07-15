UK Foreign Office Summons Russian Ambassador Over Death of British Mercenary

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said on Friday it had summoned Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin in connection with reports of the death of a British mercenary in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said on Friday it had summoned Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin in connection with reports of the death of a British mercenary in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has summoned the Russian Ambassador, Andrey Kelin, to express the UK's deep concern at reports of the death of British National Paul Urey in captivity in the non-Government controlled areas of Ukraine," it said.

Earlier, DPR Ombudswoman Daria Morozova said that British mercenary Paul Johnson Anthony Dominic Urey, who was held captive in the DPR, died on July 10 due to illness and a depressed state "due to indifference to his fate in his homeland."