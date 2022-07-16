UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Office Summons Russian Ambassador Over Death Of British Mercenary

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 01:40 AM

UK Foreign Office Summons Russian Ambassador Over Death of British Mercenary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said on Friday it had summoned Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin in connection with reports of the death of a British mercenary in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has summoned the Russian Ambassador, Andrey Kelin, to express the UK's deep concern at reports of the death of British National Paul Urey in captivity in the non-Government controlled areas of Ukraine," it said.

Meanwhile, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) called for an immediate investigation of Urey's death.

"ODIHR is deeply saddened by the death in detention of #PaulUrey in occupied Eastern #Ukraine & stresses that international law includes the obligation to treat detainees humanely & ensure access to all necessary medical care. We urge an immediate and effective investigation," the office tweeted.

Earlier, DPR Ombudswoman Daria Morozova said that British mercenary Paul Johnson Anthony Dominic Urey, who was held captive in the DPR, died on July 10 due to illness and a depressed state "due to indifference to his fate in his homeland."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Died London Donetsk United Kingdom July All

Recent Stories

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

1 hour ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

1 hour ago
 US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With ..

US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - ..

1 hour ago
 Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadi ..

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

1 hour ago
 Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petit ..

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in O ..

1 hour ago
 Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensur ..

Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensuring law & order during July 17 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.