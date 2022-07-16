UK Foreign Office Summons Russian Ambassador Over Death of British Mercenary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said on Friday it had summoned Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin in connection with reports of the death of a British mercenary in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has summoned the Russian Ambassador, Andrey Kelin, to express the UK's deep concern at reports of the death of British National Paul Urey in captivity in the non-Government controlled areas of Ukraine," it said.

Meanwhile, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) called for an immediate investigation of Urey's death.

"ODIHR is deeply saddened by the death in detention of #PaulUrey in occupied Eastern #Ukraine & stresses that international law includes the obligation to treat detainees humanely & ensure access to all necessary medical care. We urge an immediate and effective investigation," the office tweeted.

Earlier, DPR Ombudswoman Daria Morozova said that British mercenary Paul Johnson Anthony Dominic Urey, who was held captive in the DPR, died on July 10 due to illness and a depressed state "due to indifference to his fate in his homeland."