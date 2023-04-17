UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Office Summons Russian Ambassador Over Sentencing Of Kara-Murza

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The UK Foreign Office summoned Russian Ambassador in London Andrey Kelin on Monday over the sentencing for treason of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) with dual Russian-UK citizenship in Moscow.

"The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has summoned the Russian Ambassador, Andrey Kelin, today. It will make clear that the UK considers Mr Kara-Murza's conviction to be contrary to Russia's international obligations on human rights, including the right to a fair trial," the statement said.

The UK has sanctioned the judge who was presiding over the trial and will consider "further measures for holding to account those involved in Vladimir Kara-Murza's detention and mistreatment," the statement added.

UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert demanded a reversal of Kara-Murza's sentence, a Sputnik correspondent reported earlier in the day from the Moscow City Court.

On Monday, the Moscow City Court sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about the Russian military.

