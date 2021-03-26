UK Foreign Office to Summon Chinese Ambassador to Discuss Sanctions - Raab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The UK Foreign Office will summon the Chinese ambassador to discuss the new Beijing's sanctions on nine UK individuals and four entities, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday.

China introduced the sanctions earlier on Friday, after the UK, along with the European Union, the United States and Canada, slapped restrictions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights violations in China's Xinjiang.

"It won't deter us from continuing to raise the plight of the Uighur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang. The ambassador here will be summoned and we will explain in very clear terms the position, both in relation to the MPs [members of parliament] and the other figures who have spoken out, but also that we will not be silenced in terms of speaking out about these human rights abuses," Raab told reporters.