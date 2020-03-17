UK Foreign Office Warns Against Non-Essential Travel For 30 Days as World Tightens Borders

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against all international travel for 30 days based on new domestic measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as well as changing regulations in other countries that could result in UK citizens becoming stranded, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in the House of Commons on Tuesday

"The FCO will always consider the safety and security of British nationals, so with immediate effect, I have taken the decision to advise British nationals against non-essential travel globally for an initial period of 30 days, and of course, subject to ongoing review," Raab told lawmakers.

The foreign secretary stated that the decision was prompted both by the government's stronger measures announced on Monday to combat the spread of the disease, such as advisories against public gatherings. He added that the decision to issue the advisory was also influenced by changing restrictions on foreign travel enacted in other countries.

"I should emphasize, this decision has been taken based on the domestic measures introduced here in the UK alongside the changes to border and a range of other restrictions which are now being taken by countries around the world," Raab stated.

He remarked that these restrictions included the cancellation of international flights and mandatory quarantine measures, adding that policy decisions were sometimes being taken without warning.

"In light of those circumstances, we want to reduce the risk of leaving vulnerable British tourists and travelers stranded overseas," the foreign secretary stated.

On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel at a joint press conference in Brussels announced proposals to issue a 30-day ban on all non-essential travel to European Union member states. Similar bans on passenger travel have been issued by the United States.

As of 09:00 GMT on Tuesday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care recorded its highest number of confirmed cases in a single day since the start of the outbreak. The UK has now confirmed 1,950 cases of COVID-19 in the country, an increase of 407 in the previous 24 hours.