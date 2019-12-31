UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Foreign Office Welcomes Kiev-Donbas Prisoner Exchange, Praises Zelenkyy's Efforts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:11 PM

UK Foreign Office Welcomes Kiev-Donbas Prisoner Exchange, Praises Zelenkyy's Efforts

The UK Foreign Office welcomed on Tuesday a recent prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk (LPR, DPR), as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's efforts, the office said in a statement

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The UK Foreign Office welcomed on Tuesday a recent prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk (LPR, DPR), as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's efforts, the office said in a statement.

"We welcome the recent prisoner exchange in Ukraine. The return of Ukrainians detained by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine is long overdue. This prisoner exchange is another example of President Zelenskyy's determination to bring an end to the conflict in eastern Ukraine," the statement read.

The foreign office also hailed Zelenskyy's efforts to achieve justice in relation to those who took part in the 2014 Euromaidan protests.

At the same time, according to London, Russia should "fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements and immediately release all remaining Ukrainian political prisoners.

"

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the LPR and its neighboring DPR after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine and refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

At the recent Normandy Four talks in Paris, featuring Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, the four parties agreed in a communique to establish a mechanism for the exchange of prisoners. Russian President Vladimir Putin has continually stated that Moscow's Primary goal in the region is to implement the Minsk agreements.

On Sunday, the first prisoner exchange since 2017 between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donbas republics took place. Kiev returned 124 people to the DPR and LPR, while the republics returned 76 people to Kiev-controlled territory.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia France Germany Minsk London Paris Vladimir Putin Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence United Kingdom April Sunday 2017 All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Custom seizes Rs 15 bln smuggling things, ..

4 minutes ago

Mahira Khan thanks Mazari for approving law agains ..

23 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Condemns Attacks on US Military Base ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Hails Coordination With Russia After Terror ..

7 minutes ago

Ethiopia: 6 kidnapped children killed after famili ..

7 minutes ago

Special PIA flight to bring back illegal Pakistani ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.