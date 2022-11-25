UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Secretary Announces Additional $3.6Mln Aid Package To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

UK Foreign Secretary Announces Additional $3.6Mln Aid Package to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during his visit to Kiev announced an additional $ 3.6 million aid package by the United Kingdom to rebuild Ukraine's critical infrastructure, the British government said on Friday.

"The Foreign Secretary has travelled to Ukraine to underline the UK's unwavering support for the country following devastating Russian attacks on critical national infrastructure. During the visit he has announced a further £3 million ($ 3.6 million) of support to the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine to rebuild vital local infrastructure," the government said in a statement.

Western countries have been ramping up their military, humanitarian and financial support for Kiev since February 24, when Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said during his visit to Kiev on Saturday that London had already provided Ukraine with military assistance worth 2.3 billion Pounds, while also announcing another $59.4 million aid package to assist the country's civilian population and protect critical infrastructure.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes are aimed at power, defense industry, military command and energy infrastructure facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. As a result, Ukraine faces massive power outages.

