UK Foreign Secretary Arrives In Israel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:50 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Arrives in Israel

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he arrived in Israel to discuss a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.

"Landed in Israel. I will meet with both senior leaders here and in the Occupied Palestinian Territories on how to make the recent ceasefire last," Raab wrote on Twitter.

"We must end the cycle of violence and make progress towards a lasting peace," he said.

More Stories From World

