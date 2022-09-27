UK Foreign Secretary Arrives in South Korea for Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrived in South Korea to meet with senior government officials and visit the the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border between North and South Korea, the UK government said on Tuesday.

"The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, is in the Republic of Korea today to meet senior government figures and visit the Demilitarized Zone. His visit will focus on boosting trade, increasing security and strengthening the ties of friendship between the UK and Korea," the statement read.

Cleverly is scheduled to hold talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the strengthening of bilateral ties.

The UK foreign secretary will also participate in a Strategic Dialogue with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, where the counterparts will discuss joint cooperation on global security and economic issues including Ukraine, Russia and China.

"South Korea is a trusted friend in the region and important trading partner for the UK. We have a shared understanding of global threats and a commitment to work together to increase security and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific," Cleverly said in Seoul.

The UK foreign secretary is scheduled to visit the DMZ with Lt. Gen. Andy Harrison, deputy commander of UN Command in Korea.