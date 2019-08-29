UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Secretary Attends EU Foreign Ministers Meeting In Helsinki

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:37 PM

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be in Helsinki on August 29-30 to attend an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers (Gymnich) devoted to actual international issues, the UK government press service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be in Helsinki on August 29-30 to attend an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers (Gymnich) devoted to actual international issues, the UK government press service said on Thursday.

"As the UK leaves the EU, we will continue to work together with our European partners on shared challenges. The meetings in Helsinki are an important opportunity to cover key issues - whether it is maintaining the nuclear deal with Iran, countering the increasing threats of cyber-attacks, or security in the Balkans," Raab said ahead of his visit as quoted in the press release.

The situation around Iran and the nuclear deal, the middle East, countering threats from modern hybrid warfare and security in the Western Balkans are among the issues of the meeting's agenda.

Raab will have a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

The meeting will be chaired by the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

