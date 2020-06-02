UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Secretary Calls Hong Kong Security Law Violation Of China's Obligations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:08 PM

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in parliament on Tuesday that China's planned security law for Hong Kong clearly violated its obligations to London and the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in parliament on Tuesday that China's planned security law for Hong Kong clearly violated its obligations to London and the world.

"It would up-end China's one country, two systems paradigm and it would be a clear violation of China's international obligations, including those specifically made to the United Kingdom under the Joint Declaration," he said.

The law aims to tackle secession, subversion and foreign interference in the semi-autonomous city, which was handed back to China in 1997 under a treaty, the Joint Declaration, which guaranteed its special status.

Raab reiterated that some 350,000 Hong Kong residents who hold British National Overseas passports would be provided with a pathway to UK citizenship if China goes ahead with its plan to impose national security laws on the former British colony.

