UK Foreign Secretary Calls on Russia to Refrain From Recognizing Donbas Republics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called on Russia to refrain from recognizing the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), calling the possible move a flagrant violation of the Minsk agreements.

On Tuesday, Russia's State Duma voted for an appeal to President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR). The Kremlin confirmed the receipt of the parliamentary appeal while admitting that such recognition would not be in compliance with the Minsk agreements.

"The Duma's request that Vladimir Putin recognises the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent shows flagrant disregard for Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements," Truss said in a statement on late Thursday.

From her point of view, this move would signal an end to the Minsk process and demonstrate a Russian decision to choose confrontation, instead of dialogue.

"We urge Russia to end its pattern of destabilising behaviour against Ukraine and to implement the commitments it has freely signed up to, including the Minsk agreements," the foreign secretary added.

The heads of the DPR and LPR, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, said they welcomed the decision of the State Duma. Putin said during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow that he would proceed from doing everything to solve the problems of Donbas, but the potential of the Minsk agreements had not yet been exhausted.