MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverley supported on Monday the candidacy of former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as leader of the ruling Conservative Party and next prime minister, saying he has "the most experience" in dealing with domestic and foreign challenges.

On Sunday, Cleverly announced his support for the ex-head of the UK government, Boris Johnson, but later in the day, British media reported that the latter had dropped out of the race to 10 Downing Street.

"We face great challenges at home and abroad. I said we needed experience at the top of Government and I stand by that.

The candidate with the most experience is clearly @RishiSunak. He can count on my full support as our PM and I will be voting for him," Cleverly wrote on Twitter.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on October 20, after just 44 day in office. She became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history. Truss will remain head of the cabinet until her successor is elected. The Conservative Party will hold an online vote to pick its new leader and next prime minister from October 24-28.