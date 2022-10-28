UK Foreign Secretary Comes to India to Advance Cooperation

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The UK foreign secretary, James Cleverly, arrived in India on Friday for his first official visit since he was reappointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak three days ago.

"Fantastic to be in India. Looking forward to deepening UK-India partnership as we work towards our 2030 Roadmap, building our trade links and strengthening security," he said on social media.

The two countries agreed last year to enhance defense and security cooperation and reenergize trade, investment and technological collaboration within a decade.

The British High Commission in New Delhi said ahead of Cleverly's visit that huge progress had been made in the talks on a comprehensive free trade pact that seeks to remove trade barriers in agriculture, healthcare, legal services and seafaring.

The top British diplomat ” the most senior official in former Prime Minister Liz Truss' cabinet to retain his post ” began his visit by laying flowers at a ceremony in Mumbai where he paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 terror attack at the Taj Palace Hotel.

He will travel to New Delhi on Saturday to meet with the Indian minister of external affairs, Dr. Jaishankar, to discuss the UK-Indian comprehensive strategic partnership. He will also speak at a special meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee.

