UK Foreign Secretary Condemns Rocket Attack on US Airbase in Iraqi City of Erbil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday condemned a recent rocket attack on an air base in the Iraqi city of Erbil that targeted US-led coalition forces, calling the strike "unacceptable."

"Last night's attack on @Coalition forces and civilians in Erbil were outrageous & unacceptable. Iraqis won't forgive militias putting Iraq's stability at risk. My thoughts are with those injured," Raab wrote on Twitter.

Monday's attack, which hit a US airbase in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, left one civilian contractor dead and nine others injured, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, Col.

Wayne Marotto, said in the evening.

A little known Shia militia group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, and Raab added that the UK stands behind the leadership of both Iraq and the Kurdistan region to bring those responsible for the strike to justice.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a similar statement condemning the incident on Monday evening.

The attack on the US airbase in Erbil on Monday was the first time that a Western military or diplomatic facility in Iraq was targeted in nearly two months, following a spate of rocket strikes in Baghdad in late 2020.