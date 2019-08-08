UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Secretary Condemns Syria's Revocation Of Ceasefire Agreement In Northwest

Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:40 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday that he was appalled with Syria's repeated violation of the ceasefire agreement in its northwestern province of Idlib, saying that attacks on civilians was a violation of international law.

On Monday, Syria announced that it would be resuming military operations in the northwest of Syria, following the noncompliance of militants in the area to adhere to the Russia-Turkey-brokered ceasefire agreement

"Appalled by situation in Idlib and how [Syrian President Bashar] Assad backed by Russia revoked a "conditional" ceasefire just days after announcing it - a repeated pattern of behaviour. Attacks on civilian targets are a violation of international humanitarian law - this must stop," Raab tweeted.

According to the ceasefire agreement Ankara and Moscow signed in mid-September, Turkey agreed to create a demilitarized buffer zone and remove extremist fighters to prevent attacks on Syrian government forces and infrastructure.

Damascus has accused Turkey of failing to meet the terms of the agreement.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. In 2017, after government forces regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition, the focus shifted toward reaching a political settlement, returning refugees and rebuilding the country.

However, the progress reached in recent years toward the stabilization of Syria have recently been threatened as radical militants such as the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) have stepped up their attacks in Idlib and neighboring provinces in recent weeks, prompting Syrian government forces to respond by launching strikes on terrorist targets in the province.

