UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Foreign Secretary Condemns Use Of Force During Hong Kong Protests, Calls For Dialogue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 01:30 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Condemns Use of Force During Hong Kong Protests, Calls for Dialogue

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the use of force by both sides of clashes during the protests in Hong Kong and called on the authorities of the city for a constructive political dialogue, a spokesperson for UK Foreign Office told reporters on Friday.

"The Foreign Secretary condemned violent acts by all sides but emphasised the right to peaceful protest, noting that hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong people had chosen this route to express their views," the spokesperson said.

Raab also called on the head of the Hong Kong administration, Carrie Lam, to discuss with him the situation in Hong Kong.

The foreign secretary also emphasized the need to find a way out of the situation "through meaningful political dialogue, and a fully independent investigation into recent events.

"

The mass protests started as a reaction to the new amendments to Hong Kong's extradition laws that, if passed, would allow people to be extradited to Taiwan, Macau and mainland China. The Hong Kong government eventually decided to freeze the amendments, but the protesters remain intransigent and demand the complete abandonment of the initiative. The Chinese government has been consistently accusing external forces for attempting to destabilize the situation by supporting the protesters.

Related Topics

Protest Foreign Office China Hong Kong Macau United Kingdom All Government

Recent Stories

Al Azhar to launch campaign on &#039;Farewell Serm ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to perform Eid Al Adha prayers a ..

1 hour ago

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

2 hours ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

2 hours ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

2 hours ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.