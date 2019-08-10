UK Foreign Secretary Condemns Use of Force During Hong Kong Protests, Calls for Dialogue

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the use of force by both sides of clashes during the protests in Hong Kong and called on the authorities of the city for a constructive political dialogue, a spokesperson for UK Foreign Office told reporters on Friday.

"The Foreign Secretary condemned violent acts by all sides but emphasised the right to peaceful protest, noting that hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong people had chosen this route to express their views," the spokesperson said.

Raab also called on the head of the Hong Kong administration, Carrie Lam, to discuss with him the situation in Hong Kong.

The foreign secretary also emphasized the need to find a way out of the situation "through meaningful political dialogue, and a fully independent investigation into recent events.

"

The mass protests started as a reaction to the new amendments to Hong Kong's extradition laws that, if passed, would allow people to be extradited to Taiwan, Macau and mainland China. The Hong Kong government eventually decided to freeze the amendments, but the protesters remain intransigent and demand the complete abandonment of the initiative. The Chinese government has been consistently accusing external forces for attempting to destabilize the situation by supporting the protesters.