UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Secretary Expresses Concern Over Detention Of BBC Journalist In Shanghai

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 07:46 PM

UK Foreign Secretary Expresses Concern Over Detention of BBC Journalist in Shanghai

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Monday that the detention of a BBC journalist in the city of Shanghai, China, is cause for concern, as media workers should be able to work "without intimidation."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Monday that the detention of a BBC journalist in the city of Shanghai, China, is cause for concern, as media workers should be able to work "without intimidation."

Earlier in the day, the BBC said Edward Lawrence was detained and beaten by Chinese police officers while covering a Sunday protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded by saying that the journalist did not present a media identification card and the BBC's account of events was inaccurate. Zhao added that foreign journalists are always welcome to cover events in China, but only if they respect local laws and regulations.

"Media freedom and freedom to protest must be respected. No country is exempt. The arrest of BBC journalist @EP_Lawrence in China is deeply disturbing. Journalists must be able to do their job without intimidation," Cleverly said on Twitter.

Due to numerous COVID-19 outbreaks across China and the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in Shanghai in particular, the Chinese authorities have introduced partial lockdowns in some areas, while also forcing residents to undergo PCR testing on a daily basis.

China has adhered to a zero-tolerance policy toward COVID-19 almost from the very beginning of the pandemic. Chinese epidemiological controls are some of the strictest in the world.

Related Topics

Protest World Police China Twitter Job Shanghai Lawrence United Kingdom Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Swabi Women Uni holds exhibition on violence again ..

Swabi Women Uni holds exhibition on violence against women

39 seconds ago
 China's fight against Covid-19 to be successful: C ..

China's fight against Covid-19 to be successful: Chinese Foreign Ministry

41 seconds ago
 Mepco provides 1,22,616 new connections in 2022-23 ..

Mepco provides 1,22,616 new connections in 2022-23

42 seconds ago
 Ecuadorian Police Neutralize Criminal Gang in Mana ..

Ecuadorian Police Neutralize Criminal Gang in Manabi Freeing 4 Hostages - Presid ..

49 seconds ago
 KP Governor for uninterrupted gas supply to domest ..

KP Governor for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

6 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive in Sindh begins

Anti-polio drive in Sindh begins

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.