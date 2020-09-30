UK Foreign Secretary grieved over death of Amir of Kuwait

The United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has expressed his deep grief over the death of the Amir of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has expressed his deep grief over the death of the Amir of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah.

According to a statement of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued here Dominic Raab said "I am deeply saddened by the death of the Amir of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, a great humanitarian leader and a true friend of the United Kingdom.

" He served Kuwait for many years with dedication, and as a founding father of the GCC he contributed over many decades to maintaining peace and stability in the region".

"On behalf of the UK, I will like to offer my sincere condolences to Kuwait and its people at this sad time",Dominic Raab said.