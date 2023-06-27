MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Albin Kurti, prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, discussed the situation in the region, the UK government said in a statement.

"Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti in London today (26 June 2023) to discuss the situation in northern Kosovo. The Foreign Secretary stressed the need for Kosovo's government to take de-escalatory steps to reduce tensions, including ensuring the mayors of 4 northern municipalities can work from alternative locations, removing special police units from the municipal buildings, and taking steps towards new, inclusive elections," it said.

Serbia has not recognized the self-proclaimed independence of its former province. A large ethnic Serb community is still residing in Kosovo's north, often bearing the brunt of diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Pristina and protesting what they consider discriminatory Kosovar policies.

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several northern cities following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community, but were declared valid despite a voter turnout of only 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.