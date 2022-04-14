UK Foreign Secretary, Kuleba Discuss Weapons Supplies to Ukraine, Anti-Russian Sanctions

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba new sanctions against Russia and weaponry supplies to Ukraine.

"Spoke to @DmytroKuleba to continue to work together to ratchet up sanctions on Putin's regime, deliver high-grade military equipment support to Ukraine," Truss wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Wednesday, London imposed new sanctions against 206 individuals from Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in connection with the events in Ukraine. Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the UK has already imposed sanctions against more than 1,400 individuals and legal entities.