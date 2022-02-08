UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Secretary Plans To Meet With Lavrov On February 10 In Moscow - Embassy

UK Foreign Secretary Plans to Meet With Lavrov on February 10 in Moscow - Embassy

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on February 10 in Moscow, the UK Embassy in Russia confirmed to RIA Novosti

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the possibility of the foreign secretary's visit to Moscow on February 10 was being worked out.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the possibility of the foreign secretary's visit to Moscow on February 10 was being worked out.

