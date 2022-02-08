UK Foreign Secretary Plans to Meet With Lavrov on February 10 in Moscow - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on February 10 in Moscow, the UK Embassy in Russia confirmed to RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on February 10 in Moscow, the UK Embassy in Russia confirmed to RIA Novosti.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the possibility of the foreign secretary's visit to Moscow on February 10 was being worked out.