UK Foreign Secretary Raab Condemns Houthis' Latest Attacks Against Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned on Tuesday recent attacks by the Houthi movement, which operates in Yemen, against Saudi Arabia, adding that the group's actions contradict their claims about peace.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led military coalition involved in the Yemeni civil war said it had intercepted explosive-laden drones launched from Yemen against Saudi civilian targets. The Houthis subsequently said that they conducted a massive military operation against Saudi Arabia.

"I condemn these latest attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis, and their continued offensives within Yemen which cast further doubt on their claims to want peace," Raab said, as quoted in the Foreign Ministry's press release.

The Houthis promised to step up their campaign against the Saudi forces until the coalition lifts the blockade from Yemen's northern provinces and stops bombing the area.

Yemen has been embroiled in an armed conflict between the government forces, headed by Saudi-allied President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebel movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.