MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday congratulated Iraq's new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on the formation of his government after the Iraqi parliament approved the cabinet list.

"Congratulations to @MAKadhimi on his confirmation as the new Prime Minister of Iraq.

His government will enjoy the UK's full support in addressing the current economic, health and security challenges. We look forward to continued close United Kingdom and Iraq partnership," Raab wrote on Twitter.

The Iraqi parliament approved Al-Kadhimi's list of ministers in the early hours of Thursday in Baghdad, thereby forming the first government in five months.

AL-Kadhimi replaces caretaker Adel Abdul Mahdi who resigned late last year amid nationwide protests that saw scores of protesters killed.