UK Foreign Secretary Raab Expresses Concern Over Chinese Hacker Charges in United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said that he was concerned to hear of the US Department of Justice's allegations against two Chinese hackers who were charged on suspicion of targeting companies in at least 10 countries, according to a press release on Wednesday.

"I am deeply concerned by the evidence announced yesterday that China is engaged in malicious cyber attacks against commercial, medical and academic institutions, including those working to respond to the coronavirus pandemic," Raab said in a Foreign Office press release.

The United Kingdom will continue to send a stern message to countries that conduct cyberattacks and attempt to bring those responsible to justice, the foreign secretary added.

"Our message to governments prepared to enable these activities is clear: the UK will continue to counter those conducting such cyber attacks, and work with our allies to hold perpetrators to account and deter further malicious activity around the world," Raab said.

On Tuesday, Assistant US Attorney General for National Security John Demers announced that two Chinese hackers, claimed to be working with the Chinese Ministry of State Security, had been charged with conducting a global computer intrusion campaign targeting intellectual property and COVID-19 research.

After the charges were announced, the US ordered China to close its consulate in the city of Houston, Texas. Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Wang Wenbin has called this measure a violation of international law and urged Washington to reconsider its decision, warning that Beijing is prepared to retaliate.