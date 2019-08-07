UK Foreign Secretary Raab Says Hopes to Make Trade Deal With US 'As Soon as Possible'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told reporters on Wednesday that the United Kingdom is interested in making a trade deal with the United States as soon as it is feasible.

"[US] President [Donald] Trump made clear he wants an ambitious trade agreement with the UK," Raab said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington.

"I hope we can make it happen as soon as possible."

The top British diplomat noted that the United State is the single largest bilateral trading partner of the United Kingdom.

On August 2, Trump discussed trade relations with new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone. In July he said that both countries are working on a trade agreement.