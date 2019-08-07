UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Foreign Secretary Raab Says Hopes To Make Trade Deal With US 'As Soon As Possible'

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:50 PM

UK Foreign Secretary Raab Says Hopes to Make Trade Deal With US 'As Soon as Possible'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told reporters on Wednesday that the United Kingdom is interested in making a trade deal with the United States as soon as it is feasible.

"[US] President [Donald] Trump made clear he wants an ambitious trade agreement with the UK," Raab said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington.

"I hope we can make it happen as soon as possible."

The top British diplomat noted that the United State is the single largest bilateral trading partner of the United Kingdom.

On August 2, Trump discussed trade relations with new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone. In July he said that both countries are working on a trade agreement.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Washington Trump United Kingdom United States July August Agreement Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

20 minutes ago

Karachi University declares BDS, LLM results

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court Bar Association passes resolutio ..

3 minutes ago

Lithuanian Government Proposes Economy Minister as ..

3 minutes ago

PIA qualifies "IOSA", global standard for aviation ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey's Yavuz Vessel Starts Drilling for Gas in M ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.