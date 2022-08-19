UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Secretary Ready To Meet With Putin At G20 Summit - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 11:28 PM

UK Foreign Secretary Ready to Meet With Putin at G20 Summit - Office

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss reiterated her readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Indonesia, Truss' office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss reiterated her readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Indonesia, Truss' office said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Indonesian President Joko Widodo confirmed that Putin will visit the upcoming G20 Summit on Bali. In mid-July, Truss expressed her readiness to meet with Putin at the G20 summit.

Truss' office, as quoted by Bloomberg, confirmed the readiness of the UK Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister hopeful to meet with Putin on the sidelines of G20 summit.

Indonesia will host this year's G20 summit in Bali in November. Several Western countries, the US and Canada in particular, advocated banning Russia altogether from the group, but were opposed by other members. Indonesia, in a bid to unite the G20 countries and reach a compromise, invited both Russia and Ukraine, a non-G20 country, to the summit.

In early August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the decision on the format of participation in the G20 summit in Indonesia has not yet been made.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Canada Visit Vladimir Putin Indonesia United Kingdom Joko Widodo August November From

Recent Stories

EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energ ..

EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energy Price Spikes - Reports

1 minute ago
 Finnish Prime Minister Says Took Drug Test to Clea ..

Finnish Prime Minister Says Took Drug Test to Clear Herself After Scandalous Par ..

1 minute ago
 Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Welcomes Visit of Japane ..

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Welcomes Visit of Japanese Delegation Next Week

1 minute ago
 NATO Secretary General to Visit Canada in Late Aug ..

NATO Secretary General to Visit Canada in Late August

1 minute ago
 Kiev Says Another 10 Cargo Ships Preparing to Leav ..

Kiev Says Another 10 Cargo Ships Preparing to Leave Ukrainian Ports Under Grain ..

4 minutes ago
 IS 'Beatle' Member Elsheikh Sentenced to Life for ..

IS 'Beatle' Member Elsheikh Sentenced to Life for Killing American Hostages - Ju ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.