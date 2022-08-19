UK Foreign Secretary Ready to Meet With Putin at G20 Summit - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss reiterated her readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Indonesia, Truss' office said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Indonesian President Joko Widodo confirmed that Putin will visit the upcoming G20 Summit on Bali. In mid-July, Truss expressed her readiness to meet with Putin at the G20 summit.

Truss' office, as quoted by Bloomberg, confirmed the readiness of the UK Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister hopeful to meet with Putin on the sidelines of G20 summit.

Indonesia will host this year's G20 summit in Bali in November. Several Western countries, the US and Canada in particular, advocated banning Russia altogether from the group, but were opposed by other members. Indonesia, in a bid to unite the G20 countries and reach a compromise, invited both Russia and Ukraine, a non-G20 country, to the summit.

In early August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the decision on the format of participation in the G20 summit in Indonesia has not yet been made.