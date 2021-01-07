UK Foreign Secretary Rules Out Any Justification for Violence in Washington

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) There is "no justification" for violence in the US Capitol building on Wednesday and for an attempt to undermine a "lawful" transition of power following the US November 3 presidential election, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Tens of thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump have encircled the Capitol building to peacefully protest the verification of the Electoral College votes, some of which the protesters claim are illegitimate. However, a group of individuals entered the building and reached the Senate chamber where they engaged with Capitol police.

"The US rightly takes great pride in its democracy, and there can be no justification for these violent attempts to frustrate the lawful and proper transition of power," Raab tweeted.

According to the latest media reports, the Capitol building has been cleared of protesters and is now secure.