LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday that "the ball is in Russia's court" in its talks with the West, urging Russia to hold "proper negotiations" to avert tragic consequences and severe sanctions.

"Together, we are urging Russia to sit down for proper negotiations, based on the key principles of freedom, democracy and the rule of law. The alternative can only end in tragedy: with an incursion leading inevitably to huge suffering and severe economic consequences through sanctions," Truss wrote in an opinion piece for the Telegraph newspaper.

Last week, the United States and NATO presented proposals on areas to discuss to increase transparency and mitigate risks, the official added.

"The ball is in Russia's court. I will continue to make the case with our allies and directly to Moscow for a diplomatic solution.

But I am also ready to take the necessary steps to spell out the consequences of continued belligerence," Truss wrote.

On Saturday, the UK prime minister's office said that "in the coming days" foreign and defense secretaries will go to Moscow for talks with their Russian counterparts to promote de-escalation.

Last week, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom urged London to stop rhetorical provocations around Ukraine in the current situation.

Moscow denies all accusations of alleged preparations to invade Ukraine pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.