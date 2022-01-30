UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Secretary Says 'Ball Is In Russia's Court' In Negotiations With West

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

UK Foreign Secretary Says 'Ball is in Russia's Court' in Negotiations With West

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday that "the ball is in Russia's court" in its talks with the West, urging Russia to hold "proper negotiations" to avert tragic consequences and severe sanctions.

"Together, we are urging Russia to sit down for proper negotiations, based on the key principles of freedom, democracy and the rule of law. The alternative can only end in tragedy: with an incursion leading inevitably to huge suffering and severe economic consequences through sanctions," Truss wrote in an opinion piece for the Telegraph newspaper.

Last week, the United States and NATO presented proposals on areas to discuss to increase transparency and mitigate risks, the official added.

"The ball is in Russia's court. I will continue to make the case with our allies and directly to Moscow for a diplomatic solution.

But I am also ready to take the necessary steps to spell out the consequences of continued belligerence," Truss wrote.

On Saturday, the UK prime minister's office said that "in the coming days" foreign and defense secretaries will go to Moscow for talks with their Russian counterparts to promote de-escalation.

Last week, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom urged London to stop rhetorical provocations around Ukraine in the current situation.

Moscow denies all accusations of alleged preparations to invade Ukraine pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Democracy London United Kingdom United States Sunday All Court

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

9 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

17 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

17 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>