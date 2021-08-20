UK Foreign Secretary Says Discussed Situation in Afghanistan With Chinese Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that he had discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Discussed Afghanistan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today.

We noted the importance of addressing security concerns, regional stability and addressing the humanitarian crisis," Raab wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government.

Internationally-Recognized Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.