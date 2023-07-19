UK Foreign Secretary Says Doubtful Western Troops Will Enter Ukrainian Battlefield

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday that he is doubtful troops from the United Kingdom and the United States will end up fighting on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"I hope not. I don't expect so.

I genuinely don't expect so," Cleverly said during an interview at The Aspen Institute Security Forum, when asked if he thinks US or UK troops could end up on the ground in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has said that US troops will not be deployed to Ukraine.

However, Biden signed an order earlier this month authorizing the US military to augment its European forces with 3,000 reserve personnel. Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that Biden made the move as part of preparations for a ground war against Russia.

There are approximately 100,000 US troops stationed throughout Europe.