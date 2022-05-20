UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 07:10 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Says London, Washington Not Seeking Government Change in Russia

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the United Kingdom and the United States were not seeking any government change in Russia.

In an interview to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, she disagreed with the idea of French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that Russia should have been provided with an exit from the Ukrainian crisis.

Commenting on the situation in Ukraine, Truss stressed that the UK aim is to ensure the Russian military defeat in the country, as well as to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including its control over Crimea and Donbas.

 

However, she added that the UK and the US would not pursue the government change in Russia. At the same time, Truss pointed out that the West should make sure that Russian would not be capable of "committing acts of aggression in the future."

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.

