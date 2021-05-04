UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Foreign Secretary Says Maintaining Northern Ireland Agreement 'Absolutely Crucial'

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:12 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Says Maintaining Northern Ireland Agreement 'Absolutely Crucial'

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that it is of vital importance to the United Kingdom to maintain the Good Friday agreement on Northern Ireland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that it is of vital importance to the United Kingdom to maintain the Good Friday agreement on Northern Ireland.

"The Good Friday is absolutely crucial," Raab said.

"In terms of the Northern Ireland protocol, obviously there are bits of it that protect the EU equities of their single market, bits that protect the integrity of the single market of the United Kingdom. We are going to make sure that in the Joint Committee... we work through all these proposals and we implement them in a balanced way."

Related Topics

Ireland United Kingdom Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

13 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

1 hour ago

New York City Subway to Run 24 Hours Per Day Begin ..

37 seconds ago

CM Sindh wants serious steps to protect people fro ..

38 seconds ago

Blinken Says Reports on Release of Iran-Held Forei ..

40 seconds ago

Electoral reforms indispensable: Usman Dar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.