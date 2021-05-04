UK Foreign Secretary Says Maintaining Northern Ireland Agreement 'Absolutely Crucial'

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that it is of vital importance to the United Kingdom to maintain the Good Friday agreement on Northern Ireland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that it is of vital importance to the United Kingdom to maintain the Good Friday agreement on Northern Ireland.

"The Good Friday is absolutely crucial," Raab said.

"In terms of the Northern Ireland protocol, obviously there are bits of it that protect the EU equities of their single market, bits that protect the integrity of the single market of the United Kingdom. We are going to make sure that in the Joint Committee... we work through all these proposals and we implement them in a balanced way."