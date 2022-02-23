UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Secretary Says No Unambiguous Evidence That Russia Sent Troops To Donbas

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 01:36 PM

There is no clear evidence so far that Russia has sent its troops to the breakaway republics in Donbas after recognizing their independence, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed Federal laws on cooperation and friendship between Russia and two Donbas breakaway republics, which now allows Moscow to send troops to the region without asking for the consent of the Russian upper house. Later in the day, Putin noted that he never mentioned that Russian troops are entering Donbas "right now."

Truss told the Sky news broadcaster that London does not yet have clear evidence that this is happening.

