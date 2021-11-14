UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia Has 'Clear Responsibility In Belarus-Poland Border Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 09:40 AM

UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia Has 'Clear Responsibility in Belarus-Poland Border Crisis

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has accused Moscow of bearing responsibility for the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border.

"Russia has a clear responsibility here. It must press the Belarusian authorities to end the crisis and enter into dialogue," Truss said in her article published by The Telegraph on Saturday.

She accused Minsk of using migrants "as pawns" and of undermining regional security.

"We are not just standing side by side with Poland as it bears the brunt of this shameful manufactured migrant crisis, but also the others in the Visegrad Four - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - and our friends in the Baltics and Ukraine," Truss said.

According to The Telegraph, UK officials fear that the migrant crisis at the Polish border could soon reach closer to the United Kingdom.

On Saturday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border with the foreign ministers of Poland and Lithuania and said that the issue will also be brought up at the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) next week.

Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik said on Saturday that Minsk does not see the European Union making any serious efforts to hold dialogue with Belarus to resolve the ongoing migrant crisis.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have been accusing Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying that his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia is not involved in the migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, and that Moscow is making attempts to assist conflict resolution through contacts with authorities.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Minsk Brussels United Kingdom Belarus Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Lithuania Latvia Hungary Border Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

9 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

9 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Si ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.