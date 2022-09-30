UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Secretary Says Summoned Russian Ambassador To Protest Russia's New Regions

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 08:38 PM

UK Foreign Secretary Says Summoned Russian Ambassador to Protest Russia's New Regions

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said he had summoned Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin to protest the accession of new regions to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said he had summoned Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin to protest the accession of new regions to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin on Friday following the results of referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after which he signed agreements on their admission to Russia.

"I have summoned the Russian Ambassador, Andrey Kelin, to protest in the strongest terms against Putin's announcement of the illegal annexation of sovereign Ukrainian territory," Cleverly said on Twitter.

