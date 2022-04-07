UK Foreign Secretary Says Working With G7 Partners on New Sanctions for More Russian Banks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that she was working with G7 partners on new restrictions against more Russian banks over the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"I am working with our G7 partners to crack down on more Russian banks and agree a clear timetable to eliminate our imports of Russian oil, gas and coal," Truss said, as quoted by The Telegraph.

The secretary also called on the G7 partners to close ports for Russian vessels and make Russian gold unavailable for the Russian government.