UK Foreign Secretary Slams Myanmar's Military For Extending State Of Emergency

UK Foreign Secretary Slams Myanmar's Military for Extending State of Emergency

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday condemned the extension of the state of emergency in Myanmar as an attempt by the country's armed forces to shore up their "power grab."

Myanmar's military-controlled State Administration Council on Sunday issued a series of decrees overhauling the country's system of governance for the duration of the state of emergency, which was extended until August 2023.

"The decision by the military to extend the so-called state of emergency in Myanmar is unjustifiable and a blatant attempt to solidify their undemocratic power grab.

The junta must hand back control to an elected government and respect the democratic will of the people of Myanmar," Raab tweeted.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence, resulting in the death of over 700 people in six months. Additionally, about 3,000 protesters were detained, according to rights activists.

