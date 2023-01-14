UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Secretary Summons Iran's Envoy Over UK-Iranian Dual National's Execution

January 14, 2023

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Saturday summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in London over the execution in Iran of former Deputy Defense Minister and UK-Iranian dual citizen Alireza Akbari

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Saturday summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in London over the execution in Iran of former Deputy Defense Minister and UK-Iranian dual citizen Alireza Akbari.

Iranian media reported Saturday that the Iranian authorities executed Akbari on charges of spying on behalf of the UK intelligence. Earlier in the week, Cleverly urged the Iranian government to overturn Akbari's death sentence, calling the decision politically motivated and demonstrating disregard for human life.

"The execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari is a barbaric act that deserves condemnation in the strongest possible terms.

Through this politically motivated act, the Iranian regime has once again shown its callous disregard for human life. This will not stand unchallenged and we will be summoning the Iranian Charge d'Affaires to make clear our disgust at Iran's actions. Our thoughts are with Mr Akbari's family," Cleverly said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the execution of Akbari in Iran, calling it a "callous and cowardly act."

