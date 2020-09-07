UrduPoint.com
UK Foreign Secretary Summons Russian Ambassador Over Navalny's Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The United Kingdom has summoned Russian ambassador over the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently being treated in a clinic in Germany for alleged poisoning, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Monday.

"Today the UK summoned Russia's Ambassador to the UK to register deep concern about the poisoning of Alexey @Navalny," Raab said on Twitter, adding that Russia needed to have "a full, transparent investigation."

Earlier in the day, the Charite hospital in Berlin said that Navalny's condition improved and he had been brought out of artificially induced coma.

"Relieved to hear that Alexei Navalny has been taken out of the medically induced coma. I hope his condition continues to improve," Raab wrote.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day it was expecting Germany to share its information about the case with Moscow soon. The Kremlin stressed that it considered any attempts to accuse Russia or its government of complicity in this situation as absurd and groundless.

