UK Foreign Secretary Supports Iraqi President's Call For Investigation Of Taji Base Attack

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:07 PM

UK Foreign Secretary Supports Iraqi President's Call for Investigation of Taji Base Attack

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday expressed support for Iraqi President Barham Salih's calls for an investigation into the attack on the Taji military base, stressing the need for tangible actions

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday expressed support for Iraqi President Barham Salih's calls for an investigation into the attack on the Taji military base, stressing the need for tangible actions.

On Wednesday, the Taji base suffered a rocket attack, resulting in three servicemen of the US-led anti-terrorism coalition being killed. According to the coalition, 18 Katyusha rockets were fired at the base from a makeshift launcher mounted on a truck. Salih's office condemned the attack, saying a full investigation is in order.

"We must find those responsible. I welcome the Iraqi President's call for an immediate investigation to hold perpetrators to account - but we must see action," Raab said in a statement, also saying that he has conversed with his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, with both of them agreeing on the need to defend against such attacks.

In January, US military bases in Iraq were attacked by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in retaliation for the murder of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani.

