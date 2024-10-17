UK foreign secretary to make first official visit to China

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will embark on his first official visit to China on Friday, according to China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

The two-day visit will include high-level talks in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Lammy’s trip marks the first time he will engage in direct diplomatic discussions with Chinese officials since taking office after the Labour Party’s victory in the UK elections in July.