UK Foreign Secretary to Meet With Iranian Counterpart Monday - UK Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The newly-appointed UK Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday and will call for the release of British detainees held in Iran, the UK Mission to the United Nations says.

"The Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will meet a number of her international counterparts for the first time at the United Nations General Assembly in New York tomorrow - including Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian," the UK mission said on Sunday.

Truss said as quoted in the release that she will ask Iran "to ensure the immediate and permanent release of all arbitrarily detained British nationals in Iran, and to begin working with us to mend our fractured relations."