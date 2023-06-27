Open Menu

UK Foreign Secretary To Support Sweden's NATO Bid During Visit To Gotland Island - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 11:30 AM

UK Foreign Secretary to Support Sweden's NATO Bid During Visit to Gotland Island - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will reiterate support for Stockholm's NATO bid during his visit to the strategically important Swedish island of Gotland this week, the UK government said on Tuesday.

"The Foreign Secretary will give full UK backing to Sweden's bid to become NATO members on a visit to the country this week. Ahead of next month's NATO Summit in Lithuania, James Cleverly will visit Gotland, a strategically important island, sitting just over 200 miles north of Kaliningrad, home to Russia's Baltic Fleet," the UK government said in a statement.

Cleverly will hold a meeting on security cooperation, assistance to Kiev and possible challenges from China with his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom. The two top diplomats are also scheduled to discuss European security as part of the Almedalen Week political forum and observe the operation of a Swedish submarine rescue ship, the UK government said.

"My message to our Swedish friends is clear, the UK is doing all that we can to support their accession to NATO, which must happen as soon as possible to bolster our defences and make us all safer," Cleverly was quoted as saying in the statement.

With the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden abandoned its long-term neutrality and, jointly with Finland, applied to join NATO in May of that year. Finland's application was approved this July, while Sweden's bid still remains vetoed by Turkey and Hungary.

The NATO summit in Vilnius is scheduled for July 11-12.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey China Visit Vilnius Kaliningrad Stockholm Kiev United Kingdom Sweden Finland Lithuania Hungary February May July All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform R ..

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj "Woquf-e-Ar ..

9 minutes ago
 China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

17 minutes ago
 US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

32 minutes ago
 UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

12 hours ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

12 hours ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

12 hours ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

12 hours ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

12 hours ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

12 hours ago

More Stories From World