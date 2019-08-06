UK Foreign Secretary to Visit Canada, US, Mexico This Week to Enhance Partnerships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will travel to Canada, the United States and Mexico this week to enhance the existing partnership relations with the states and prepare the basis for a smooth transition of trading agreements after Brexit, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

"In Toronto (Tuesday 6 August), Washington (Wednesday 7 August) and Mexico City (Thursday 8 August) the Foreign Secretary will reiterate the UK Government's commitment to expanding existing collaboration on the global stage, including our joint commitment to the rules-based international order and greater coordination across our shared foreign policy priorities," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Last week, the newly appointed UK foreign secretary visited the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Bangkok, where he met 20 foreign ministers from the Asia-Pacific region.

"In my first fortnight as Foreign Secretary, I'm travelling East and West to underline that the UK is determined to strengthen our friendships with countries across the world and raise our international horizons.

I'm determined that we fire up our economic relationships with non-European partners. That means working with them now to ensure a smooth transition of our trading arrangements after Brexit and means quickly moving to wide ranging trade deals that boost business, lower prices for consumers and respect our high standards," Raab was quoted as saying in the statement.

In late July, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Wales promised to seek new trade deals and expansion of trading opportunities of the United Kingdom around the world after Brexit.

UK citizens voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Brexit was originally scheduled for late March, but UK lawmakers failed to endorse the deal agreed upon by London and Brussels, so the deadline was moved to October 31. Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, was made to step down due to her failure to deliver the withdrawal.