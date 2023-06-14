UK Foreign Secretary to Visit China for First Time in Over 5 Years - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 09:35 PM

After having received an invitation to visit China, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly may become the first foreign secretary of the United Kingdom to do so in more than five years, media reported on Wednesday, citing high-ranking sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) After having received an invitation to visit China, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly may become the first foreign secretary of the United Kingdom to do so in more than five years, media reported on Wednesday, citing high-ranking sources.

London is planning this trip for late July, Politico reported, adding that China's Liu Jianchao, a minister heading the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party, is expected to arrive in the UK next week for talks with legislators.

Last week, Liu met with former Labour Cabinet minister Peter Mandelson in Beijing, the report said.

In early June, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was reportedly trying to openly revive the kingdom's ties with China, which comes against the backdrop of the UK and other Western countries' endeavor to counterbalance their tense relations with Russia by seeking rapprochement with Beijing.

