UK Foreign Secretary To Visit Italy, Malta Wednesday-Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 08:34 PM

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will pay official visits to Italy and Malta from February 8-10 to discuss security, migration and trade, as well as aid for Ukraine, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Wednesday

"Stopping illegal migration and accelerating support for Ukraine will be top of the agenda during Foreign Secretary James Cleverly's 3-day visit to Italy and Malta (8 to 10 February)," the statement read.

Cleverly is expected to discuss with his Italian and Maltese counterparts defense and security cooperation, as well as measures to tackle illegal migration flows to and across Europe, the statement said.

"Italy and Malta are seen as gateways to Europe for many hundreds of thousands of desperate people seeking refuge from conflict and persecution. However, it is important that we stop illegal migration and criminal smuggling gangs, and instead ensure there are safe and legal routes," Cleverly said ahead to the visit.

The ministers will also touch upon boosting support for Ukraine "by providing military, humanitarian and economic assistance," according to the statement.

Cleverly, along with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, are expected to attend the 30th Pontignano Conference, one of the most important annual events in UK-Italy bilateral relations.

